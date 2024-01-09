NVIDIA announces end of life for RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti after SUPER launch

NVIDIA has announced the end-of-life (EOL) status of the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti GPUs. This announcement sets the stage for their successors, the RTX 4080 SUPER and the 4070 Ti SUPER, which promise improved speed, more cores, and memory enhancements.

The RTX 40 series was announced on September 20, 2022, at the GTC 2022 event. The decision to move to the next generation of GPUs comes after a period of slow sales of existing models on the market. As reported by Andreas Schilling of HardwareLuxx, the EOL status of the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti confirms earlier rumors.

NVIDIA's decision to end the RTX 4080 and 4070 Ti production marks an interesting development in GeForce. The RTX 4070 Ti, in particular, has garnered attention for its short lifespan, effectively replacing a new SKU with a reduced price of $100.

Retailers are expected to maintain the MSRP for the RTX 4080 until late January as they work to clear the remaining stock of these cards. The RTX 4070 Ti is expected to follow a similar path, facing tough competition from the Radeon RX 7900 series.

In case you missed it, NVIDIA officially announced the RTX 4000 Super series at CES 2024. The RTX 4080 SUPER replaces the RTX 4080, offering a significant performance boost and a lower price point. Simultaneously, the 4070 Ti SUPER retains the price of its predecessor while delivering core and memory upgrades for more performance.

The 4080 Super will continue to feature 16GB of VRAM but will have more CUDA cores. The 4070 Ti Super also gets a bump in the memory system, going from 12GB on the vanilla to 16GB on the new GPU.

In terms of price, the 4080 SUPER is priced at an MSRP of $999, which is $200 less than the non-SUPER variant. The 4070 Ti SUPER is priced at $799.

Source: Andreas Schilling (HardwareLuxx) via VideoCardZ