Starfield has been added to the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud streaming service

It's been a common question among fans who have subscribed to the NVIDIA GeForce Now PC cloud gaming service: "When will Starfield be added?" Well, today is that day.

Ahead of its usual Thursday new game announcements, NVIDIA has confirmed on its X (formerly Twitter) account, that Starfield, the sci-fi RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is now on GeForce Now.

Starfield is now available to stream on GeForce NOW. — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) September 13, 2023

The announcement didn't offer any more info than that. It's unclear if Starfield is being launched as a standard NVIDIA GeForce Now game, where you pay for the game and then access it on the service, or if Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also access the game on GeForce Now.

NVIDIA GeForce Now started adding support for a selection of Xbox Game Pass titles in late August and has added more titles from the service in the past few weeks. The titles were added as part of an agreement by Microsoft and NVIDIA back in February that will let the service gain access to Microsoft's titles over the next 10 years. It will also be extended to Activision Blizzard titles if and when Microsoft's acquisition of that publisher finally closes.

The addition of Starfield to NVIDIA GeForce Now comes on the same day that Bethesda announced the first hot patch for the game that addresses a few small issues. The developer has plans to update the game to address more bugs and add features, including support for NVIDIA's DLSS display and frame rate technology.

Earlier this week, NVIDIA released its latest GeForce PC GPU drivers (Version 537.34). Among other things, it includes a profile update for the Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass version of Starfield and one-click optimization within the GeForce Experience app for that game as well as a number of other titles.