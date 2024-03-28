Nvidia GeForce NOW adds South Park: Snow Day, Palia, and more games

It's the last week of March, and the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is using that time to add six more games to its library. The biggest new title is South Park: Snow Day, which is the latest video game based on the popular adult animated comedy TV show.

The game, from developer Question LLC and publisher THQ Nordic, is an action-adventure game where you play as the "New Kid" in South Park, Colorado. A major blizzard has hit the small town. You, along with the show's main characters of Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, must battle with other kids in town who have a "Snow Day" by getting into some sweet snowball fights. Look for some interesting plot twists in the game that we won't spoil here.

Here's the list of the six new games that are being added to Nvidia GeForce NOW for the last week of March:

Palia (New release on Steam, March 25)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (New release on Steam, March 26)

Millennia (New release on Steam, March 26)

Outpost: Infinity Siege (New release on Steam, March 26)

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! (New release on Steam, March 26)

Tchia (Steam)

While we missed posting this last week, we also wanted to mention that the PC versions of Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 and THQ Nordic's Alone in the Dark reboot are also now available on GeForce NOW.

Earlier in March, Nvidia added a way to buy GeForce NOW Day Passes to try out the service at a cheaper price for 24 hours. The Priority Day Pass costs $3.99 and lets players access games via an Nvidia RTX GPU on the cloud at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. The Ultimate Day Pass costs $7.99 for 24 hours and offers access to a cloud-based Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU at up to 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second.