Marvel Rivals and five more games join GeForce NOW this week

Nvidia has been busy at CES, announcing plenty of new hardware and AI features. This included the brand-new RTX 50 series GPUs for desktop and laptop use, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and more. Even with all that happening, it hasn't forgotten about its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which is gaining six games to its supported list this week.

The hugely popular free-to-play entry Marvel Rivals is finally joining GeForce NOW this week with the launch of Season 1 for Steam players. Alongside it, the Epic Games Store version of Dredge and Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Xbox store are both being supported, too.

Here's the full list of games being added this week:

Road 96 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 7)

(New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 7) Builders of Egypt (New release on Steam, Jan. 8)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 8) DREDGE (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Drova – Forsaken Kin (Steam)

– Forsaken Kin (Steam) Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

(Xbox, available on Microsoft Store) Marvel Rivals (Steam, coming to the cloud after the launch of Season 1)

Alongside these, Nvidia has announced two upcoming first-party Microsoft games for its services as day-one supported titles, them being Obsidian's upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed and the id Software-developed DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing. The company's new playtime caps for GeForce NOW are now active as well, which requires even paid subscribers to pay extra to get more time with the service.

Nvidia also announced at CES that a native app for running GeForce NOW is finally being added to the handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck. 2025 will also be the year India will get access to GeForce NOW for cloud gaming via an official expansion.