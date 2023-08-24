NVIDIA GeForce Now offically adds Microsoft Xbox Game Pass support

As promised earlier this week, NVIDIA's GeForce Now is now supporting Microsoft Xbox PC Games Pass. It now allows those subscribers to access a selection of games from that service on NVIDIA's cloud gaming service.

In a blog post, NVIDIA stated:

With the Microsoft Store integration, members will see a brand-new Xbox button on supported PC games and can seamlessly launch these titles across their devices, provided they either purchased the standalone games through the Microsoft Store or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

There is currently a limited selection of Xbox PC Game Pass titles on GeForce Now. They include:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

Crusader Kings III

Dead Cells

Deathloop

Gears 5

Grounded

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

No Man’s Sky

Pentiment

Quake

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Stellaris

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Valheim

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

There are some known issues with a number of Microsoft game titles on GeForce Now. You can check them out at this support page. More games from Xbox PC Game Pass will be added in the future.

In addition to those titles, GeForce Now has added a number of games that are not currently a part of Xbox PC Game Pass this week:

WrestleQuest (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

Jumplight Odyssey (New release on Steam, Aug. 21)

Blasphemous 2 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

RIDE 5 (New release on Steam, Aug. 24)

Doom 2016 (Steam)

Trackmania (Steam)

NVIDIA has also confirmed that a number of major upcoming games will be added to GeForce Now later this fall on the same day they will be released normally. They include Remedy's Alan Wake 2 (October 27) CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (September 26) and Starbeeze Studios/Overkill Software's Payday 3 (September 21).