Nvidia reveals over 20 future PC games with support for its RTX and DLSS graphics tech

Nvidia may be making tons of money from its generative AI GPUs right now, but the company has not forgotten its PC gaming graphics roots. Today as part of its Gamescom 2024 announcements, it has revealed that over 20 upcoming PC games will support its RTX and DLSS graphics technologies.

That list does not include the just-released action RPG Black Myth: Wukong, which as of this writing now has over 2 million concurrent players on Steam. The game supports both Nvidia DLSS 3 along with full ray tracing for supported GeForce RTX graphic cards.

Here's the list of new and upcoming games that will add support for Nvidia DLSS and RTX:

Arena Breakout: Infinite (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Avowed (DLSS 3. Reflex, and Ray Tracing)

Black State (DLSS 3. Reflex, and Ray Tracing)

Concord (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (DLSS 3. Reflex, and Ray Tracing)

Dune: Awakening (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Empire of the Ants (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Eternal Strands (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

FINAL FANTASY XVI (DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex)

FragPunk (DLSS 3. Reflex, and Ray Tracing)

Funko Fusion (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Greedfall II: The Dying World (DLSS Super Resolution)

Killing Floor 3 (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Kingmakers (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Marvel Rivals (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Mecha BREAK (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Once Human (DLSS 3. Reflex, and Ray Tracing; patch available now)

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Retrieval (NVIDIA RTX Dynamic Illumination)

SPINE (DLSS 3)

Test Drive Unlimited (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

Solar Crown

Unawake (DLSS 3 and Reflex)

In addition, people who buy any new Nvidia GeForce RTX Series 40 graphics card, or buy a new PC or laptop with a new Series 40 GPU or card, will be able to get a digital code for the PC version of Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws. The offer will end on September 19. You can get more info on this offer at this website. The game will support DLSS 3.5, along with Reflex, Ray Tracing, and RTX Dynamic Illumination (RTXDI).