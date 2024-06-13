Sea of Thieves finally makes its debut on Nvidia GeForce NOW, along with three more games

It's a fairly slow week for subscribers of the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. Only four games are being added this week. Having said that, one of those games is a major one; Sea of Thieves.

Nvidia's blog post stated that developer Rare's pirate-themed online live service game is now available on GeForce NOW for people who have purchased it on Steam. It is also accessible for people who have a PC Game Pass subscription from Microsoft.

The game launched in 2018, and has continued to be a popular title on PC and Xbox platforms. Microsoft released the game in late April for Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and that helped it become the fourth biggest-selling game overall in the US for that month.

During last weekend's Xbox Games Showcase, Rare dropped a new trailer to show what's plans for the upcoming Season 13 of Sea of Thieves. This season's world event will let players control the ship that's normally controlled by the game's big villain Flameheart, complete with its massive flame weapon. Season 13 officially begins on July 25.

Another game that's being added to GeForce Now this week is Disney Speedstorm. The kart racing game from developer and publisher Gameloft lets players customize and drive karts with Disney and Pixar-based characters in the driver's seat. This game is available for both Steam PC owners and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Two more indie Steam games are being added to GeForce NOW this week. One is SunnySide, a Japanese-themed farming and life simulator. The other Steam game is pretty much the exact opposite. BodyCam is an Unreal Engine 5 multiplayer first-person shooter, developed by a two-man team from France. It uses highly detailed environments and a bodycam-based viewpoint to make the action look and feel more realistic than most other shooters.