Nvidia GeForce NOW celebrates having over 2,000 games for its cloud service

Today, Nvidia announced a new milestone was reached for its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service. It is adding five more games to the service, and as a result, GeForce NOW supports over 2,000 PC games.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated:

They’re all playable across devices, including PCs, Macs, NVIDIA SHIELD TVs, select Samsung and LG Smart TVs, mobile devices and handheld consoles like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. Visually stunning games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 can be played at max settings — all from the comfort of the couch or while on the go.

GeForce NOW supports games that are available to buy on Steam, Epic Games Store, GoG.com, Blizzard.net, Ubisoft Connect, and Xbox. People who have signed up for Microsoft's PC Game Pass can also access over 120 games on that service via GeForce NOW.

The five games that are being added to the service this week are:

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks (New release on Steam, Aug. 6)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Steam, Aug. 8)

Ratten Reich (New release on Steam, Aug. 9)

Nine Sols (Steam)

Visions of Mana Demo (Steam)

The company also confirmed today that the highly anticipated action RPG Black Myth: Wukong from developer Game Science will be available on Nvidia GeForce NOW as a Day One launch title on August 20.

Here's another reminder about the company's current GeForce NOW summer sale. You can take advantage of deep 50 percent discounts for both Priority and Ultimate GeForce NOW memberships in both month-to-month and 6-month subscription plans so you can access those 2,000 games at a much cheaper price. The big discount is available for another 10 days, until August 18, so you don't have a lot of time to sign up and save some cash on GeForce NOW subscriptions.