OnePlus reveals the design of its first-ever Android tablet

OnePlus was long rumored to be working on its first-ever Android tablet. And finally, the Shenzhen tech firm is ready to launch the product alongside the OnePlus 11 (which was earlier called OnePlus 11 Pro). But ahead of its official unveiling, OnePlus itself has shared the first look of the tablet, giving us a glimpse of what it looks like.

The renders of the OnePlus Pad were leaked a little earlier than the OnePlus' official first look at the device, courtesy of mysmartprice.

The leaked renders suggest that the "OnePlus Pad" features a unibody metal chassis and an 11.6-inch display. It also has a circular camera cutout on the back, though we can not confirm if the device is equipped with a dual rear camera setup due to poor visibility. The renders also show the OnePlus logo on the back of the device. However, no substantial information about its specifications was leaked except for the display size.

Based on everything we have heard so far, the OnePlus 11 will be the most premium product the company will launch in February. While the specifications and price of the tablet are unknown, it will most likely be a budget flagship Android tablet.

OnePlus is confirmed to hold its Cloud 11 event on February 7, which will see OnePlus launching its first-ever mechanical keyboard and the much-awaited OnePlus 11. But apart from these two devices, the company is now rumored to announce the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are also expected to debut at the company's February launch event.

Which of the upcoming OnePlus products you are most excited about? Let us know in the comments section.

via mysmarprice, Techradar