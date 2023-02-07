How to tell your different devices to forget a Wi-Fi Network

Once you connect your devices to Wi-Fi, they should continue to work without issue.
Sometimes you go to use your device and you notice it’s not connected to Wi-Fi. When you try to reconnect, it says it’s unable to connect to this network.
One possible solution is to tell your device to forget that Wi-Fi network and then connect to it all over again.
Once you forget the network you will have to re-enter your Wi-Fi password.
iPhone / iPad
- Tap Settings
- Tap Wi-Fi
- Tap the little “I” next to your Wi-Fi name.
- Tap Forget This Network
Windows 10
- Click Start
- Click Settings
- Click Network & Internet on the left
- Click Wi-Fi on the right.
- Click Manage Known Networks
- Click your Wi-Fi Name and click Forget.
Windows 11
- Click Start
- Click Settings
- Click Network & Internet on the left
- Click Wi-Fi on the right
- Click Manage Known Networks
- Click your Wi-Fi Name and click Forget
Android
Instructions could be different depending on the Android phone
- Tap Settings
- Tap Network & Internet (For Samsung phones it's called Connections)
- Tap Wi-Fi
- Tap the gear next to your Wi-Fi name (Or long-press the Wi-Fi name and tap Forget)
- Tap Forget
Once you forgot your Wi-Fi access point, try connecting to it again. With any luck, it should connect. If not, unplug your router for 10 seconds and plug it back in. That can also help with connection issues.
Happy Computing!
If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!
I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forums. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.
Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.
