OnePlus 11 Concept teaser images show a blue LED back with a wave-like pattern

When it announced the OnePlus 11 a few weeks ago, OnePlus also made a "One more thing . . . " tease about the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept phone. Today, the company revealed a couple of teaser images of the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept, and at first glance it look like it takes some design lessons from the Nothing Phone (1), ironically founded by the same founder of OnePlus.

A number of media outlets, including Engadget, were sent the teaser images. They show a version of the back of the OnePlus 11, except that the camera sensors now have a blue LED light circling around them, followed by a wave-like pattern of the same color light. Right now, we don't know if the light can be controlled by the owner of the phone.

In a statement, OnePlus says this design is meant to show "the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels." Okay . . .

Right now, it's not clear whether or not the OnePlus 11 Concept will be sold to the public or not. If it is offered for sale, its not clear what the price tag or availability of the smartphone would be. There's also no word if the blue LED lighting is the only major difference in the Concept phone compared to the standard OnePlus 11, or if there will be something else under the hood.

In any case, we won't have to wait very long. The OnePlus 11 Concept will be fully reveal at the company's Mobile World Congress press event, which begins on Monday, January 27 at 3 am Eastern time (Midnight Pacific time).