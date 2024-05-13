OpenAI launches ChatGPT desktop app for Mac with Windows users having to wait

At its "Spring Event," OpenAI announced its latest AI large language model, ChatGPT-4o. However, that's not the only thing the company revealed today. It also announced the launch of a new desktop ChatGPT app.

While the streaming presentation didn't mention this at the time, the company's blog confirmed that the desktop ChatGPT app is coming first for people who use a Mac computer. Here's how OpenAI described it:

You can now have voice conversations with ChatGPT directly from your computer, starting with Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch, with GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities coming in the future. Whether you want to brainstorm a new idea for your company, prepare for an interview or have a topic you’d like to discuss, tap the headphone icon in the bottom right corner of the desktop app to start a voice conversation.

ChatGPT Plus paid subscribers will be able to access the new macOS desktop app today, and it will be available for free users sometime in the coming weeks.

If you are wondering if the desktop app is coming to Windows PCs, OpenAI says the answer is "Yes." However, the bad news is it won't be available until "later this year," according to the blog post. Considering that Microsoft, the company behind Windows, is a major financial and technical partner with OpenAI, this is something of an odd development. However, it is likely that Microsoft will be adding the power of ChatGPT-4o into its many AI products and services in the near future.

In addition to the Mac desktop app, OpenAI is refreshing the ChatGPT website as well. The site has a user interface that includes an improved home screen with changes to its message layouts. OpenAI says that this change is supposed to make it "friendlier and more conversational' when people are interacting with ChatGPT.