Opera lets users access Aria AI without login on desktop and mobile

Opera has told its investors that the company now lets all desktop and gaming users, as well as users of Opera for Android in beta, use the in-browser AI, Aria, without having to log in. The Aria AI tool is quite powerful with Image Generation and Understanding, a Page Context mode, and more.

The company said that mobile users running its browser on both Android and iOS will be able to use the AI without login over the next few weeks as it pushes browser updates to those platforms. Opera's EVP of Browsers and Gaming, Krystian Kolondra, said: "We believe that AI should be available to everyone, and this change makes it easier for users to experience the benefits of Aria."

Opera told investors that it has been working on new features for Aria and spreading them around to users of the Developer version of Opera via AI Feature Drops before graduating them to use by beta and stable version users.

One of the best features of Aria is the Page Context mode, which integrates Aria more deeply into the browser, allowing the users to ask Aria questions about the content on the webpage. This is an improvement that users on Chrome and other browsers don't yet enjoy but very likely will in the future—the point, though, is that Opera already offers this, and now you don't even need to log in to use the feature.

Interestingly, Opera's Aria uses the AI Composer engine, which can select the most suitable model from OpenAI or Google's Gemini to handle queries. Essentially, Opera is leveraging Google technology to outperform Chrome.

As AI is energy-intensive, Opera has invested in a green energy-powered AI data cluster in Iceland. This will help Opera support its AI-focused projects and provide its users with the latest AI advancements in a cost-effective and sustainable manner.

Source: Opera