When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Outage strikes Meta servers. Company says sorry as Facebook, Instagram go down

Neowin · with 2 comments

Instagram and Facebook Themed icon banner

Yesterday, Microsoft 365 services were down for a while such that users were unable to even access the Admin Center.

Today, Meta servers are down and thus popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram are down. The company has acknowledged the issue on its official Meta Newsroom X handle which is running properly at the moment with hashtags #InstagramDown, #MetaDown, and #FacebookDown trending.

Meta has apologized for the issue and says it is looking into the matter:

We will update this article once more info is posted.

Developing...

Report a problem with article
Assassins Creed IV Black Flag
Next Article

Ubisoft quietly adds Steam achievements to Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Unity

Google Gemini Deep Research
Previous Article

Gemini Deep Research AI tool can delve into complex subjects and create reports for you

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment