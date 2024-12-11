Outage strikes Meta servers. Company says sorry as Facebook, Instagram go down

Yesterday, Microsoft 365 services were down for a while such that users were unable to even access the Admin Center.

Today, Meta servers are down and thus popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram are down. The company has acknowledged the issue on its official Meta Newsroom X handle which is running properly at the moment with hashtags #InstagramDown, #MetaDown, and #FacebookDown trending.

Meta has apologized for the issue and says it is looking into the matter:

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) December 11, 2024

We will update this article once more info is posted.

Developing...