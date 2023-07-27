Nvidia allegedly drops its insane RTX 4090 Ti and it may just be due to AMD's incompetence

The current flagship of Nvidia's Ada Lovelace (GeForce RTX 40-series) is the RTX 4090, and it is also the fastest discrete graphics card on the market by miles. While the product typically costs $1600 or more, most of the tech media agrees that it is certainly worth the premium price as it offers exceptionally good performance compared to its preceding RTX 3090 without much of a price hike.

However, the rumor mill almost never stops and it seems especially true for tech. As such, reports of the 4090 Ti soon began to emerge. Popular leakster and YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) leaked the picture of what he claimed was an alleged Ada Lovelace Titan, that could possibly be remade as the RTX 4090 Ti. The photo showed a massive four-slot wide GPU that featured not one, but two 12VHPWR 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connectors.

Later on, another leaker and X (formerly Twitter) user MEGAsizeGPU posted a couple more pictures of the alleged RTX 4090 Ti or RTX TITAN, one of which showed the I/O shield of the GPU. The size and the dimensions of the leaked card seemed to be in line with the previous image. The golden tinge of the cooler shroud is apparent in both pictures so it indeed looks like photos of the same product taken from two different angles by two different sources.

via MEGAsizeGPU (X)

However, for those people looking forward to something more powerful than the 4090, there is probably some bad news, at least for this generation. According to kopite7kimi, who is generally a reputable leaker of upcoming stuff, Nvidia has purportedly dropped plans for the 4090 Ti. Instead, they suggest the company may be preparing more mid and lower range RTX 4070 or 4060 variants based on AD103 and AD106 GPUs.

I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore. Some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips will be another versions of RTX 4070 and 4060. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 27, 2023

While we are not sure, it is probably somewhat fair to suggest that AMD's inability to compete with Nvidia has led to this. Radeon's flagship RTX 7900 XTX is only able to just beat RTX 4080 in raster, while it is quite far behind the latter in ray tracing, which is probably also why AMD has had to price its card around $250 lower.