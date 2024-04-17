Homeworld 3 lowers PC system requirements and reveals its first year of post-launch content

We are now less than a month away from the release of the long-awaited, and long-delayed, space-based RTS sequel Homeworld 3 on May 13. Today, its developer Blackbird Interactive announced that it has made some final adjustments to the PC system requirements for the game that should make it playable to a wider audience.
In a post on the game's official site, Blackbird posted up the new system specs for the game, which are lower than the ones it announced a few months ago. All of the categories now have lower CPU and/or GPU requirements.
Minimal
- In-game graphics preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - Nvidia GTX 1060, AMD RX 480, Intel ARC A380
- CPU - Intel I5-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- RAM - 12GB
- VRAM - 6GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
Recommended
- In-game graphics preset - Medium
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 1080 TI, AMD RX 5700, Intel ARC A580
- CPU - Intel 15-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
High
- In-game graphics preset - High
- Resolution - 1440p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070S, AMD RX 6600 XT, Intel ARC A770
- CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
Ultra
- In-game graphics preset - Epic
- Resolution - 2160p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT
- CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 9 7700X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 12GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
RT Low
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 6600, Intel Arc A 770
- CPU - Intel i5-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
RT High
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: High
- Resolution - 1440p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT
- CPU - Intel17-11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 12GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
RT Ultra
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Epic
- Resolution - 2160p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti S, AMD RX 7900 XTX
- CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 16GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
In addition, Blackbird has released some details about the first year of post-launch content that will be available for Homeworld 3. The content drops will be for the War Games co-op mode in the game. It will include a mix of free content and paid DLC packs. The free content will add new challenges, artifacts, and maps to War Games. The three paid DLC packs will each add a new playable faction to the mode, along with new starting fleets and more.
People can purchase the Year One Pass on Steam, or they can get it as part of the game's Collector's Edition. It's still available for $174.99 at Amazon. It also includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation. You can also play the game three days early, on May 10.
A few outlets got the Homeworld 3 Collector's Edition, like Shacknews, ahead of time and have posted videos of them unboxing it and showing off its ship models and other content.
