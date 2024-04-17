Homeworld 3 lowers PC system requirements and reveals its first year of post-launch content

We are now less than a month away from the release of the long-awaited, and long-delayed, space-based RTS sequel Homeworld 3 on May 13. Today, its developer Blackbird Interactive announced that it has made some final adjustments to the PC system requirements for the game that should make it playable to a wider audience.

In a post on the game's official site, Blackbird posted up the new system specs for the game, which are lower than the ones it announced a few months ago. All of the categories now have lower CPU and/or GPU requirements.

Minimal

In-game graphics preset - Low

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - Nvidia GTX 1060, AMD RX 480, Intel ARC A380

CPU - Intel I5-6700, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM - 12GB

VRAM - 6GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

Recommended

In-game graphics preset - Medium

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 1080 TI, AMD RX 5700, Intel ARC A580

CPU - Intel 15-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

High

In-game graphics preset - High

Resolution - 1440p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070S, AMD RX 6600 XT, Intel ARC A770

CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

Ultra

In-game graphics preset - Epic

Resolution - 2160p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT

CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 9 7700X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 12GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

RT Low

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Low

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 6600, Intel Arc A 770

CPU - Intel i5-9600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

RT High

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: High

Resolution - 1440p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT

CPU - Intel17-11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 12GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

RT Ultra

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Epic

Resolution - 2160p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti S, AMD RX 7900 XTX

CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 16GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

In addition, Blackbird has released some details about the first year of post-launch content that will be available for Homeworld 3. The content drops will be for the War Games co-op mode in the game. It will include a mix of free content and paid DLC packs. The free content will add new challenges, artifacts, and maps to War Games. The three paid DLC packs will each add a new playable faction to the mode, along with new starting fleets and more.

People can purchase the Year One Pass on Steam, or they can get it as part of the game's Collector's Edition. It's still available for $174.99 at Amazon. It also includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation. You can also play the game three days early, on May 10.

A few outlets got the Homeworld 3 Collector's Edition, like Shacknews, ahead of time and have posted videos of them unboxing it and showing off its ship models and other content.

