Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct airing times announced

Microsoft is skipping this year's E3 but it's not missing out on preparing another big event for its yearly Xbox Showcase. As previously announced, Bethesda's highly anticipated RPG Starfield will also be receiving a separate but dedicated event of its own as part of the festivities, and now we have the exact timings.

The Xbox Games Showcase livestream will kick off on June 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET on Xbox's Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming portals. The Starfield Direct presentation will begin "Immediately after" the Xbox event according to Microsoft. Based on previous events, expect the Xbox Showcase runtime to reach around 90 minutes.

"Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world," Microsoft said today regarding what fans can expect. "This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass."

Meanwhile, also highly anticipated Starfield Direct is slated to have "tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information." The Bethesda Game Studios-developed sci-fi RPG is set to launch on September 6 across all Microsoft platforms.

Following the two back-to-back events, Microsoft will bring back the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation for another run. This will air at 10am PT / 1pm ET on June 13, bringing developer interviews and update news from Xbox partners that couldn't fit into the main event.