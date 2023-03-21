EA to remove Mirror's Edge, Bad Company series, and Battlefield 1943 from sale

Fans of older DICE-developed games are in for some bad news today, as EA has announced it is shutting down and removing from sale four games from its legacy catalog. The games impacted will be Battlefield 1943 (2009), Battlefield: Bad Company (2008) and its sequel Bad Company 2 (2010), as well as Mirror's Edge (2008).

While a specific reason has not been given for this decision, DICE said this in its announcement today:

"While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences."

The four games will be removed from sale across all digital storefronts starting on April 28, 2023. Following that, servers will be shut down on December 8, 2023, preventing any online play. However, keep in mind that those who already have these titles in their libraries will not lose access to them, and offline play for campaigns will still be available.

The removal should also impact EA Play and Game Pass services' versions of the games as well. This could also mean later games like Battlefield 3, released in 2011, are on the chopping block next.

While EA doesn't seem to have any plans regarding a new Mirror's Edge, multiple Battlefield projects are in development at DICE and other studios.