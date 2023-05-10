Google Photos will add Magic Editor for high-end editing with simple AI-based tools

During today's Google I/O 2023 keynote, the company announced a new experiment feature for Google Photos. It's called Magic Editor, and it's been developed to give users some major editing features without the need to use a complete photo editor.

Google stated:

Using a combination of AI techniques, including generative AI, it will help you make edits to specific parts of an image — like the subject, sky or background — so you have even more control over the final look and feel of your photo.

The blog also offered an example of how it will be used:

For example, if you’re trying to get the perfect photo from your time at a popular waterfall, you could remove the bag strap you forgot to take off. You could also make the sky brighter and less cloudy, so it matches how you remember that day. And for a finishing touch, relocate and change the scale of your subject so they’re perfectly lined up under the waterfall.

The feature will be added to specific Google Pixel phones sometime later this year. There's no word when this feature might be added for all Google Photos users.