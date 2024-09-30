Raspberry Pi launches AI Camera for $70 with integrated neural network

Raspberry Pi has just announced the Raspberry Pi AI Camera. It is built around the Sony IMX500 image sensor and contains an integrated AI accelerator. According to Raspberry Pi, the AI Camera can run a variety of neural network models and boasts low power consumption and low latency.

Key features of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera include:

12 MP Sony IMX500 Intelligent Vision Sensor

Sensor modes: 4056 × 3040 at 10 fps, 2028 × 1520 at 30 fps

1.55 µm × 1.55 µm cell size

78-degree field of view with manually adjustable focus

Integrated RP2040 for neural network and firmware management

Can be connected to all Raspberry Pi models using regular camera ribbon cables

Explaining why it has made the AI Camera, the company said that its Raspberry Pi AI Kit, which was launched in June, is powerful but requires a separate camera module to capture visual data. By launching the AI Camera, customers have an easier way to get a camera.

Another benefit of acquiring a Raspberry Pi AI Camera is that it has seamless integration with the Raspberry Pi camera software stack. Given this, you don't even need the Raspberry Pi AI Kit if your project does not demand it.

Explaining which kit you should opt for, Raspberry Pi says that AI Kit has a higher theoretical performance than AI Camera and supports more models, but is only compatible with Raspberry Pi 5. The new AI Camera, on the other hand, is more compact, has a lower total cost if you don't already own a camera, and is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi, not just the Pi 5.

To learn more about AI Camera, you can check out the Getting Started guide and check out the product page where you can find a retail partner to buy the $70 device.

Source: Raspberry Pi