Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra may look like this from the front

Recently, some live images of the alleged Galaxy S25+ emerged online. The images showcased the device from the front, back, and one of the sides, with a design similar to previous models. Now, some renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra along with the Galaxy S25+ have emerged online, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The images highlight the front of both devices. There's nothing much new to observe from the new renders, as they corroborate all the previous design rumors we've heard so far.

The Galaxy S25+ strikes a similar design as the Galaxy S24+ and has slimmer bezels all around. The main change can be seen in the images for Galaxy S25 Ultra. The corners are round, the bezels appear to have been trimmed even more than this year's model, and the device sports a flat display. We have already seen this design in a hands-on video of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was leaked last month. Although the device isn't shown from the back, it is expected to feature upgraded cameras within the same module with Galaxy Z Fold6-like camera rings.

Details of the Galaxy Unpacked event have also leaked suggesting that Samsung could host the event in San Jose, California (USA) on January 22, 2025. The information was supported by a leaked Unpacked event promo teaser shared by Evan Blass. The teaser highlights four Galaxy S25 models, indicating that Samsung could unveil the much-speculated Galaxy S25 Slim as a surprise,

In another interesting development, tipster Max Jambor reported that a Samsung staff member who recently leaked live images of the Galaxy S25+ has been fired. Although the source of this information remains unclear, it appears that the employee responsible for the leak is no longer with the company.

