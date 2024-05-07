Apple Car may still be a thing as reports suggest it's discussing partnership with Rivian

According to the latest report, Apple is said to be in talks with the US electric vehicle maker Rivian about a possible partnership. This allegedly hints that Apple may still be finding new ways to relaunch the Apple Car.

The entire Apple Car project, "Project Titan," was put to a halt in February 2024, according to a report. The move surprised the 2,000 workers said to be involved in the Apple Car project. Reportedly, some of the employees were shifted to Apple's AI development and research teams under the leadership of John Giannandrea.

The news about Apple canceling its Apple Car project broke the internet; it was seen as a positive move by analysts. However, now, according to a report by Digitimes, Apple is speculated to be looking to revive its Apple Car project as it is discussing a partnership with an EV firm, rumored to be EV maker Rivian.

Even though Digitimes has cited supply chain sources for this information, the news is still speculation. So, we advise you to take it with a huge grain of salt. But looking at the scheme of things, Apple partnering with an EV company like Rivian could mean, the revival of the Apple Car project.

Besides, this wouldn't be the first time Apple has reached out to car firms regarding this matter. Previous reports suggest that Apple was in talks with Korean car makers, Hyundai and Kia, for this alleged project. But that talk did not turn out positive, and talks with Hyundai and Kia failed.

Another outcome of the rumored talks between Apple and Rivian could be that the electric car maker may finally adopt Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, Rivian doesn't support Apple CarPlay or even Android Auto in its EVs. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, in a podcast with MKBHD, said:

A lot of the things we do, whether it’s music or mapping, we have to make sure we integrate in with the best-in-class platforms. But by controlling the system, it just allows us to be the arbiter or the head chef in terms of the experience you get, versus handing over control of what we think is one of the most important parts of the experience.

It would be interesting to see how things materialize between Apple and Rivian. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.