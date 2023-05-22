Samsung highlights core features of Knox Matrix

Samsung's Knox security system has turned 10 today, and to celebrate this important milestone, the South Korean tech giant has highlighted how it aims for a safer future for its customers with Knox Matrix, a holistic security platform to protect connected devices better.

As announced by Samsung last year, Knox Matrix is based on the idea that prevention is better than cure. It prevents others from getting impacted when one device is compromised within the same ecosystem, thus turning a smart home into a "smart shield." Samsung Matrix will allow compatible devices to check each other for breaches to ensure safety, which Samsung says is a "revolutionary" idea. And all of this will be managed within a private blockchain.

In its official blog post, Samsung has highlighted three critical features of Knox Matrix. The first is what the company calls a "trust chain" for devices monitoring each other to detect threats. The other one is "Credential Sync," which will ensure safety when data is moved between devices. Lastly, various operating systems and platforms, such as Android, Tizen, and Windows, can join Knox Matrix to keep devices safe.

Samsung Galaxy products will be the first to be equipped with Knox Matrix. The company will start releasing compatible tablets and smartphones starting in 2024, and the technology will eventually be explained to cover its home appliance devices and partner devices. Initially, Knox Matrix will be available with three core features Samsung highlighted, with more features to be introduced at a later stage.

Knox Matrix differs from the existing Knox security technology. The latter ensures that your confidential and sensitive data stays safe and secure in your Galaxy smartphone. The most significant difference is that Knox is meant to protect a single device, while Knox Matrix aims to provide an additional security measure to protect an array of devices from infecting one another.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can check if yours has Knox security by going to Settings > About phone > Software information. If you do not see the Knox version, your does not have it. Samsung also has a list of devices protected by Knox.