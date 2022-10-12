Samsung unveils blockchain-based Knox Matrix to protect devices

Samsung has unveiled a new service that it will ship with its devices, called Samsung Knox Matrix. Unlike its existing Knox security service, Knox Matrix will incorporate a private blockchain system to help keep your smart home ecosystem more secure.

You may know that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin operate on blockchains to keep a ledger of all the transactions that have taken place. Samsung has taken note of this and Knox Matrix will allow devices to connect to a private blockchain, so they can perform mutual monitoring, helping to fend off cyberattacks.

The company said that the new system will protect against unauthorized access and make the login process more convenient. Credentials will be shared device-to-device to ensure security and protect sensitive information. Unfortunately, the company didn’t go into too much depth on the technical side of things, so it’s not clear what data will be shared between devices to ensure security. It said it will discuss the design of Knox Matrix in the future.

What the company did confirm is that Knox Matrix will work across a wide array of devices including smartphones, TV, and even things like air conditioners. With this announcement, and the partnership announced with Google, Samsung is delivering a more mature smart home experience.