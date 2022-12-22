Google's Android 13 broke Microsoft Intune on Samsung phones, fix available

Users of Samsung Galaxy devices, mainly S22 and S21, who have installed the Android 13 update, noticed that there were enrollment issues with Microsoft's Intune. The Redmond giant has acknowledged the issue and has announced that a fix is now available.

Microsoft has explained that a system reboot will be necessary to automatically install a necessary updated Android Device Policy app. In case a reboot does not work, users can also manually install the package from the Google Play Store as well, and follow it up with a system restore thereafter.

Microsoft writes:

We were recently alerted to an issue where Samsung devices are unable to enroll as personally-owned Work Profile on Android 13. Users may see a dialog box saying that the profile was unable to be created. S21 and S22 devices are confirmed to be affected, but impact on other models may be possible. We have been working with Samsung and Google friends, who have issued a fix. In order to resolve, we recommend that admins tell users to reboot the device. The Android Device Policy app will be downloaded during enrollment, but it will not change the user experiences. If the reboot does not resolve the issue, try guiding your users to install the Android Device Policy manually on the Google Play Store, then rebooting, and beginning the enrollment flow again.

Samsung has provided more details about the issue:

Overview With S22 devices running Android 13, users are unable to complete enrollment when creating a Work Profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning. Attempting to complete enrollment results in the error: Can't setup device. Contact your IT admin for help. This is followed by the error message: Unable to create Work Profile. Resolution A server-side fix has been provided. To resolve the issue, reboot the device before enrollment. If the issue persists after reboot, install the Android Device Policy app from the Google Play Store before proceeding with enrollment.

