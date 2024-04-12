Get the roomy 8TB Samsung T5 Evo external SSD right now for a new all time low price

Samsung has offered external solid-state drives for a while. In November 2023, the company announced the Samsung T5 Evo external SSD. It was the first such external solid-state drive from Samsung to include a model with 8TB of storage. Now, that same model is available at an all-new low price.

At the moment, the 8TB Samsung T5 Evo external SSD is priced at Amazon at $541.98. That's not only an all-time low price but it's also $108.01 off its $649.99 MSRP.

The design of the external SSD includes a metal body and rubberized surface which Samsung says should protect it from falls as high as six feet. There's also a titan gray ring placed on top that's perfect for people who want to hook it up to their belt, backpack, or luggage.

Samsung says that the drive supports improved Intelligent TurboWrite technology. The read and write speeds for the Samsung T5 Evo go up to 460 MB per second with support for USB 3.2 Gen 1.

The drive also comes with support for Samsung's Magician software. It will let owners check the health of the drive along with features like a genuine authentication check, performance benchmarks, and firmware updates. The drive can also keep your data safe with the use of 256bit AES hardware encryption.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

