Damage control: Apple releases new animation heavy ad for the iPad Pro

After facing fire earlier this month, Apple is back with a new creator-focused commercial for iPad Pro called "Worlds Made on iPad." The ad, most likely meant as damage control, features the High School Musical fame actress Sofia Wylie on a green screen set.

While Apple's "Crush!" ad accused of destroying human experience still lives on its YouTube channel, the new commercial is an animation-heavy depiction of what creators can do with Apple's new iPad Pro (which doesn't come with Apple stickers in the box).

The minute-long ad features different themes of animated backdrop created by various artists: "Forest" (by Natalie Labarre), "Theatre" (by Jin & Jay), and "Colossus" (by Eric Lane). These themes are played in a split-screen view, where Sofia can be seen doing various activities such as running, dancing, jumping, crawling, and exploring the virtual environment.

"One piece of green screen footage interpreted by different animators using iPad Pro powered by the M4 chip, and the new Apple Pencil Pro," Apple says in the video's description.

Apple has also created a Shorts version of the iPad Pro ad that carries the same visuals. The caption displayed in the video reads, "What happens when the same green screen footage is interpreted by different iPad animators."

A difference between the two is that the vertical version shows parts of the ad being edited on an iPad Pro. Overall, the new iPad ad appears to have a more positive vibe compared to the Crush ad released earlier this month.

The Crush ad for iPad Pro features a myriad of musical instruments and other items placed on an industrial-sized hydraulic press. As the video progresses, the hydraulic press starts crushing the instruments and an iPad Pro is revealed as it lifts back up.

The ad invited criticism on social media, to the point that the company had to make an apology. Samsung saw the opportunity to mock and released an ad called "Uncrush," featuring its Galaxy Tab S9 series.