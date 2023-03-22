Samsung to launch Odyssey Universe map in Fortnite to promote its gaming monitors

Samsung is to launch its Odyssey Universe map in Fortnite on March 23 to promote its premium Odyssey monitors to gamers. Aside from launching its new Fortnite map, the company will allow gamers to enter a sweepstake to win one of the Odyssey monitors and if they’re not lucky enough to win one, they can buy a monitor at a 15% discount from Samsung.com using the ODYSSEY15 promo code.

The Odyssey Universe map will be split up into five spaces that represent the different Odyssey monitors – Level Ark represents the 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor, and levels G9, G8, G7, and G6 represent the Odyssey Neo G9, G8, and so on. In each of these spaces, you’ll be able to complete missions and earn rewards.

If you want to check out the map, but are not that much of a gamer, you can always head to the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on March 23 at 2 p.m. ET where SypherPL and NickEh30 will show off the map and share tips on how to get exclusive deals on Odyssey monitors.

Until March 29, players will be able to join in Scavenger Hunt and find hidden answers across the map to enter on the Odyssey Universe event website to be entered into the sweepstakes. The winners will be announced on the aforementioned Twitch channel on March 30 at 7 p.m. ET and will win Odyssey gaming monitors. If you want to use the ODYSSEY15 promo code it’s valid from March 23-30.