Samsung launches Odyssey Neo G8, G7, and G4 with up to 240 Hz frame rate

Samsung has announced three new Odyssey Neo monitors that it will be launching in markets around the world starting this month. The line-up includes the Odyssey G85NB (G8), G75NB (G7), and G40B (G4). The displays come in a variety of sizes from 25” to 32” and the G8 supports 4K with a 240 Hz frame rate which should make things look great.

Commenting on the high-end Odyssey Neo G8, Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung, said:

“Samsung is excited to unveil the world’s fastest 4K gaming monitor to unlock even more opportunities and deliver innovation to the market, creating a new and incredibly immersive experience. Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill.”

The G8 and G7 come with a 1000R curved display to boost immersion, however, those who opt for the lower-end G4 will have to settle for a flat display. Interestingly, the G8 and G4 both support 240 Hz frame rates but the middle-tier G7 only supports up to 165 Hz. This is the only area where the G4 outdoes the G7 because it misses out on Quantum HDR 2000, FreeSync Premium Pro, and CoreSync Lighting which the G8 and G7 both support.

In terms of the ports, the G8 and G7 include Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.0 up and down. The G7 comes with Display Port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0. All of the displays come with a height-adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot and they can all be mounted on a wall.

To learn more about these new displays, check out Samsung’s display solutions website. The firm has not announced pricing for these displays just yet and they'll vary by region.