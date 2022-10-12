Samsung and Google expand partnership for a more interoperable smart home

Samsung has announced that it’s expanding its partnership with Google to make the smart home more interoperable. The plans will allow Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet users to onboard Matter-compatible smart home devices on SmartThings and Google Home, giving users more choices about how devices are controlled and which they buy.

According to the Korean company, if you’ve been using Google Home and have devices connected there, and you’ve also got devices connected to SmartThings, you’ll now be informed that you can import all the devices to both apps, so effectively you only need to use the one you prefer. Google recently announced its update Google Home update which will bring Matter support – that update will arrive later in the year.

Commenting on the news, Matthew McCullough, VP of Product Management for Android Developer at Google, said:

“With the launch of Matter, we understand there will be new expectations, when it comes to smart home connectivity. We are proud to partner with Samsung Electronics to offer new and existing smart home users their first glimpse into what the future of the smart home looks like and the ease of use that comes with it.”

The Matter standard will be coming to most major smart home products, enabling interoperability across brands. Up until now, if you wanted a seamless experience, you were forced to stick with a limited range of products. Now, firms like Google, Samsung, and Amazon, have figured out the sector will likely be more successful if they allow people to create interoperable setups.