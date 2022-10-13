New Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead build brings 30% bitrate boost to Game DVR

Microsoft has released Build 2308.221010-1900 to the Alpha Skip-Ahead channel for Xbox Insiders. The release notes highlight some interesting changes this time around, namely a 30% bitrate boost to Game DVR when recording at 720p and 1080p. There are a few more new features which are listed below, as well as a bunch of fixes.

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.

Game DVR

On Xbox Series S|X consoles, Game DVR captures at 720p and 1080p now experience up to a 30% increase in bitrate.

Profile

Want to join a friend, but aren’t sure if they’ve got room for more? Starting today, a random subset of users will see the ‘Ask to join’ feature is now easier to use. Just navigate to a friend’s profile and use the ‘Ask to join’ button to send them a notification letting them know you’re interested. Then they can easily respond with a message or an invite to get you into the game.

Xbox Support

Starting today, Xbox Assist is updating to Xbox Support and will include a new layout and browsing experience that is similar to that on support.xbox.com.