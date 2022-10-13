New Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead build brings 30% bitrate boost to Game DVR

Microsoft has released Build 2308.221010-1900 to the Alpha Skip-Ahead channel for Xbox Insiders. The release notes highlight some interesting changes this time around, namely a 30% bitrate boost to Game DVR when recording at 720p and 1080p. There are a few more new features which are listed below, as well as a bunch of fixes.
New Features and Experiences
We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview.
Game DVR
On Xbox Series S|X consoles, Game DVR captures at 720p and 1080p now experience up to a 30% increase in bitrate.
Profile
Want to join a friend, but aren’t sure if they’ve got room for more? Starting today, a random subset of users will see the ‘Ask to join’ feature is now easier to use. Just navigate to a friend’s profile and use the ‘Ask to join’ button to send them a notification letting them know you’re interested. Then they can easily respond with a message or an invite to get you into the game.
Xbox Support
Starting today, Xbox Assist is updating to Xbox Support and will include a new layout and browsing experience that is similar to that on support.xbox.com.
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
Audio
- Fixed an issue where the console would not output audio on boot in some scenarios.
Controllers
- Fixes to address an issue where controllers would randomly lose sync or disconnect from the console.
- Note: If you continue to experience this, please file feedback using Report a Problem.
System
- Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.
- Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.
To join the Alpha Skip-Ahead channel, follow the instructions over on the Xbox Insider Programme FAQ under the header How do I get started in the Xbox Insider Programme? You will need to provide feedback and gradually work your way through the various rings that Microsoft offers until you get an invitation to join Alpha Skip-Ahead.
