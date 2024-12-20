Samsung users can unlock an exclusive Squid Game Season 2 sneak peek on the Galaxy Store

To make this holiday season merrier for its users, especially fans of Squid Game, Samsung has partnered with streaming giant Netflix to bring exclusive perks to the Galaxy Store. This collaboration allows Samsung users to unlock an exclusive never-before-seen clip from the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 2, ahead of its December 26 premiere. Also, users can download Squid Game: Unleashed, the latest mobile game on Netflix based on the popular web series.

Samsung device owners can visit the Galaxy Store to watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming season, offering a glimpse into the world of the hit series. Squid Game, released in 2021, has been a global hit, breaking Netflix records with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first month. The second season is also expected to offer the same experience and the sneak peek will give Galaxy owners a preview of what's in store.

Gaming enthusiasts can download Squid Game: Unleashed, a multiplayer action game inspired by the show's iconic challenges. Here, the player has to compete in tournaments and survive until the end to claim victory. The game is available on the Galaxy Store regardless of a Netflix subscription. The game is also available on the Play Store for anyone who doesn't own a Samsung smartphone. That's not it!

Samsung is also extending special offers through the Galaxy Store. The company has partnered with streaming service Peacock, offering a three-month subscription at no additional charge through June 4, 2025. To get this promotion, users need to download the Peacock app from the Galaxy Store and sign up to get the deal. For context, the Peacock Premium subscription costs $8/month. So, the new offer from Samsung saves you $24 and also gives you access to movies like Despicable Me 4, Fall Guy, and Twisters, along with classics such as Inception and Pride and Prejudice.

Spotify has also joined the Galaxy Store lineup, and Samsung Galaxy owners can download the Spotify app on their devices from Samsung's store.

Source: Samsung