Samsung will upgrade 50 uBreakiFix stores into flagship repair locations

Samsung announced today that it will convert 50 uBreakiFix by Asurion stores in the US into flagship Samsung repair locations by the end of this year. uBreakiFix, an Asurian subsidiary that operates a chain of repair shops, has been Samsung's official repair partner since 2018.

These flagship repair locations will be loaded with additional inventory stock and specialized repair jigs, offering some new repair types not yet available at other uBreakiFix stores. Samsung's goal is to improve the after-sales experience by speeding up same-day repairs. uBreakiFix usually completes around 94% of walk-in repairs on the same day for select Samsung devices, the company notes.

Samsung has already converted some repair locations into flagship centers, including Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles. Both Samsung and uBreakiFix consider various metrics such as device repair volume, turnaround time, and proximity to a metropolitan area when picking a repair location as a flagship.

"uBreakiFix by Asurion’s flagship Samsung repair locations will continue to offer repairs on nearly anything with a power button, regardless of make or model," Samsung said in its blog post.

"All flagship locations will feature increased Samsung branding throughout the store, including a recycling drop box for small electronics like laptops, printers and monitors."

The South Korean giant notes that same-day repair service and quality technical support are among the crucial factors considered by customers. These flagship Samsung locations will also act as a testbed for pilot initiatives and training on new repair types before they roll out to all the authorized repair centers nationwide.

Samsung has been upping its device repair game for a while now, claiming that its care network has over 10,000 Samsung-certified repair technicians in the US. In addition to walk-in repairs, uBreakiFix has a fleet of more than 400 "We Come To You" vans that can reach people's doorstep and perform device repairs.

The company also lets users repair devices on their own by providing self-repair kits through iFixit. Last month, it launched a digital service center in India where users can book repair appointments and check the prices of parts among various options.