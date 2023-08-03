WWE 2K23, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

With the weekend fast approaching, Microsoft has kicked off another Free Play Days event for Xbox players. There are three games on offer for this weekend: WWE 2K23, Descenders, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Starting now and lasting through the weekend, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership holders can jump in to try the full games out with no restrictions for no extra cost.

WWE 2K23 is the latest entry in the long-running professional wrestling games franchise, featuring iconic wrestling personalities and custom careers to progress through. Also free to try this weekend is Descenders, a mountain biking experience that's focused on downhill freeriding. Procedurally generated worlds make sure every run is unique as well.

At the same time, Dragon Ball FighterZ by Arc System Works is a 2.5D fighting game based on the hugely popular anime franchise. Both visuals and fighting styles (including special attacks) have been faithfully carried over to the new medium with a focus on authenticity.

The trio included in this weekend's promotion is currently discounted as well, letting players continue after the Free Play Days offer on the cheap. Here are the games' Microsoft Store pages and their available platforms:

All three games are available via Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members from now until Sunday, August 6, 11:59pm PT.

This is one of the last few Xbox Free Play days promotions of Xbox Live Gold as well. While the free weekends will continue, Gold subscribers will be turning into Xbox Game Pass Core members in September. Head over here to read the details about this new subscription tier that's taking the place of Xbox Live Gold.

