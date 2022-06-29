Sci-fi colony builder sim 'RimWorld' hits Xbox and PlayStation in July

The deep simulations of the sci-fi colony building game RimWorld will soon be available on consoles for the first time. Ludeon Studios' massively popular indie title has only been sold on Windows, macOS, and Linux so far, but the studio had partnered with Double Eleven to quietly port the title to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Watch the announcement trailer above.

The title employs A.I. storytellers to simulate the various systems players are managing, making sure every playthrough is a unique experience. Starting with just three survivors from a spaceship wreck, players progress from having primitive weapons and technologies to futuristic tech, all the while taking care of the ever-growing colonist population that each have their own personalities and problems.

A new control scheme has been built from scratch to support controllers as well, with simple inputs being key for quickly accessing every option in every menu. "Our control scheme is built around input modifiers and context sensitive menus which change depending on what you have selected, adding a bunch of flexibility and gives us more value and scope with the number of inputs we must utilise," the developer adds regarding the upcoming console edition.

The porting studio Double Eleven has previously worked on titles such as Rust, Minecraft Dungeons, and many other console porting projects in the past. It is also the current developer of Prison Architect following Paradox Interactive's purchase of the IP.

The wait for console players to begin their colony simulations isn't a long one, as RimWorld hits Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (with forward compatibility) on July 29. Pre-orders are open now with a $39.99 price tag for the standard edition. A Digital Deluxe pre-order costing $54.99 is also available, and it adds the Royalty DLC plus offers early access to the game starting from July 26.