Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition hits PC on March 21

It was in September 2023 that Sony announced the next PlayStation exclusive game, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition, was being ported to PC. While this new edition first landed on PlayStation 5 in October, the PC version's release date has remained unannounced, until today.

Horizon Forbidden West is releasing on PC on March 21, and the port's developer Nixxes Software has revealed platform-specific features that are coming with it.

The studio is promising a wide range of customizable graphics settings for the PC version, unlocked frame rates, as well as various upscaling tech from Nvidia (DLSS 3), AMD (FSR), and Intel (XeSS). The title will also be leveraging Microsoft's DirectStorage API to boost loading times on PC.

21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide and 48:9 resolutions with multiple monitor support will be included too, alongside complete mouse and keyboard support for the action game. For those wanting to use a controller though, Nixxes will include Steam Input for easily remapping and customizing the experience on any controller. Being a first-party Sony game, using a PlayStation DualSense controller will also offer players access its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

As this is the game's complete edition, it includes the 2022-released base experience, featuring an all-new adventure continuing the story of Aloy, as well as the Burning Shores expansion that continues the storyline following the campaign's ending. Sony is also throwing in some bonuses as part of the complete edition, though a couple of items are for pre-orders only:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation

Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

The game's official system requirements have not been shared yet, which are slated to drop nearer to the release date of this port. Pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition are now live on Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $59.99 price tag.