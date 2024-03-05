Horizon Forbidden West PC system requirements land ahead of March 21 launch

Horizon Forbidden West, the Guerrilla Games-developed open-world action game from 2022, was first announced for PC in late 2023. Just like its previous entry, the PlayStation game would be shedding its exclusivity to hit the new platform. With its March 21 launch date approaching fast, Nixxes Software today announced the PC port's official system requirements.

"To ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices, we’ve included graphics presets ranging from very low to very high," says Nixxes' Julian Huijbregts on the PlayStation blog today. "This allows gamers with the latest hardware to push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs."

Huijbregts mentions portable devices, but it's unclear if this is referencing Valve's hugely popular handheld Steam Deck (the game is not Steam Deck Verified yet) or more powerful hardware-touting devices like the ROG Ally.

Here are the system requirements posted today, which are helpfully split into multiple tiers of performance, resolutions, and presets:

Minimum Recommended High Very High Preset Very Low Medium High Very High AVG Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Storage 150GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Other than the presets, Nixxes is promising a large array of customizable graphics options too. Support for upscaling tech from Nvidia (DLSS 3), AMD (FSR), and Intel (XeSS) will also be there, plus the title is using Microsoft's DirectStorage API to boost loading times on PC.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC comes with the base game and the Burning Shores expansion. It releases March 21 across Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $59.99 price tag.