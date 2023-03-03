Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gets a new dev diary video for the upcoming Xbox-PC game

Microsoft-owned game developer Ninja Theory has been on radio silence for its long-awaited action game sequel Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for a while. We last saw the game in action in December 2021 during an extended gameplay trailer. This week, Ninja Theory posted a new developer diary video about the game.

While the dev diary didn't have any new gameplay footage, we did get to see the extensive amount the team has already done to bring Hellblade II to life. The video shows how the team used elevation data for the entire country, and then used drones to take close-up videos of certain locations. That allowed the dev team to recreate those places in the computer, in full 3D with a resolution of just a few centimeters.

Ninja Theory had planned to send team members to personally take videos and photos of Iceland in early 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic canceled those plans. So they hired a local landscape photographer to take the videos and photos for the team.

Eventually, the pandemic became less of a health issue, so Ninja Theory finally got their chance to go to Iceland over 11 days to film 21 locations across 2,500 kilometers. The team also took photos of ancient homes and artefacts in the country that could be used as references for in-game items.

Right now, there's no release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II but with the team deciding to post developers' diaries, that hopefully means we will get a launch date announcement, and real gameplay footage, in the near future.