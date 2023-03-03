After killing MSDT, Microsoft looks to add VBScript removal in Windows 11 23H2 (Moment 4)

Right at the end of February, Microsoft rolled out its Moment 2 update (KB5022913) and as one would expect from such a major release, the changelog was massive, detailing lots of smaller improvements and fixes. Following that, the Beta channel has moved into the new build 22624 territory (KB5023011), which means Beta users have now begun receiving Moment 3 features.

Meanwhile, over on the Dev channel, Windows Insiders are getting a taste of features and changes that should be in the Moment 4 Update. It is expected that Moment 4 will release in the second half of 2023 and will be the Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update. The latest Dev build 25309 brings in many big changes, including a move to WinUI 3 from WinUI 2, a new OOBE, and many more improvements. The previously leaked volume mixer is also available now.

Aside from these announced features, build 25309 also has some unannounced features too, one of which happens to be the option to uninstall VBScript. The uninstall option also cautions users about the security vulnerabilities of VBScript.

VBScript or Visual Basic Script is a legacy active scripting language and engine that has been exploited several times to spread malware, which led Microsoft to disable it inside Internet Explorer. Overall, it looks like Microsoft is trying to make the next gen Windows 11 more secure, seeing how it follows the recent official announcement of the MSDT deprecation.

Source: Xeno (Twitter)