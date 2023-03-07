The NACON Connect event will show new Robocop game March 9 so stay out of trouble

NACON may not be as well known as a video game developer and publisher compared to other companies. However, the French-based publisher has been busy releasing quite a few games over the past couple of years. On March 9, it will show off 25 (yes, 25) upcoming games as part of its 2023 NACON Connect online event.

The publisher has revealed a few of the games that will be shown off at NACON Connect. Perhaps the biggest one is Robocop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter based on the classic 1987 sci-fi film but telling an all-new story in that franchise. The movie's original Robocop, actor Peter Weller, will lend his voice and likeness to the game, which is due for release sometime in 2023 for the PC and next-gen consoles.

Some of the other games that will be shown off include the long-delayed fantasy adventure game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. After missing several release dates, it's now due to come out sometime in mid-2023. Other games that will be shown will include the fantasy roguelike game Ravenswatch, the horror game Ad Infinitum, and the motorcycle sim game sequel TT3: Ride on the Edge. It's likely we will get some first looks at some unannounced games during NACON Connect.

The event goes live on the NACON YouTube channel starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern time) on March 9. Keep in mind that another game publisher, Capcom, will be holding its own online event on the same day, starting at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time).