Skate's early access begins on consoles as EA invites gamers to playtest

Electronic Arts announced that the new Skate will launch early access in the spring, and it's offering an even earlier taste via a closed playtest that is currently underway. According to EA's Insider Playtest site, the closed beta test is currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The publisher says it's increased the number of players being invited to try out Skate ahead of its full early access launch.

After first revealing skate. (as it's officially titled back in 2020), the development team was largely quiet about the progress of the game. However, a handful of leaks from insider PC playtests offered a glimpse at the pre-alpha build.

For now, the new focus is on consoles as EA has opened its testing process. Everybody can sign up as an insider on the game's website now to possibly join in on console playtests when they happen on PlayStation and Xbox.

The return of the Skate franchise comes at a time when the games industry is gradually filled with live-service titles, each with their updates and events running. It is going to be included among popular live-service games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Marvel Rivals.

It seems that the games-as-a-service strategy has led to some tough decisions for EA, for example, canceling a number of long-running titles, including The Simpsons: Tapped Out and UFC 3. However, the company has found continued success with The Sims 4, which went free-to-play in 2022 and added 15 million players in 2024 despite being a decade old.

The new Skate will be launching across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. A mobile version is in the works but is due to be released a little later. While there is no release date at this time, EA announced early access to the game can be released in early 2025.