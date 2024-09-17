EA's Skate is finally coming in 2025 in Early Access

It's been over four years since Electronic Arts announced it would revive its Skate game franchise, which first launched in 2007 and received two sequels in 2009 and 2010. Today, EA finally offered a small but significant update on the new version of the skateboarding game.

In a post on the official Skate X account, EA confirmed that the new game would launch in 2025 as an Early Access title and that more information on this launch would be revealed "in the coming months."

we're incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu — skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024

The post also included some pre-alpha footage of the new Skate game, showing off skateboarders not only rolling around a city center but also going up and down ramps that are dropped in from above.

EA previously announced in 2021 that it had formed a new internal development studio in Vancouver called Full Circle to create a new Skate game. Some of the developers behind the original games in the series, including Cuz Parry and Deran Chung, were brought back to work on the new Skate revival.

In 2022, a new trailer for the game was released, and EA stated that registrations were being opened for people outside Full Circle to playtest the latest game in closed and private sessions. The last update about the game before today was in July 2022. EA confirmed that Skate would be a free-to-play title and that it would also feature online cross-play between its platforms

EA previously said Skate would launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms first, with plans to release it for mobile devices later.