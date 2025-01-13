Sonos' CEO is leaving months after a botched app update

You can't talk about high-quality wireless audio products without mentioning Sonos. The company, founded in 2002, is well-known for its high-quality products like speakers and soundbars, which are found in over 15 million homes worldwide.

However, despite its success, Sonos is facing a major change. Bloomberg reports that Sonos's CEO, Patrick Spence, is leaving the company after eight years at the helm. When a CEO steps down, it's natural to wonder what prompted the departure. Here's the thing: Sonos hasn't been doing well recently. While the company produces speakers that users enjoy, their mobile app rollout in May last year sparked controversy.

The app was filled with bugs, and users encountered several issues after the update:

Crashing on Startup : The app would crash immediately upon opening.

: The app would crash immediately upon opening. Slow Performance : Users experienced delays in app responsiveness.

: Users experienced delays in app responsiveness. Login Problems : Difficulties logging into accounts within the app.

: Difficulties logging into accounts within the app. Missing Features : Expected features were absent or malfunctioning.

: Expected features were absent or malfunctioning. UI/UX Issues : Reports of confusing or unintuitive interface elements.

: Reports of confusing or unintuitive interface elements. Battery Drain : Significant battery consumption while using the app.

: Significant battery consumption while using the app. Compatibility Issues : The app malfunctioned on certain devices or operating systems.

: The app malfunctioned on certain devices or operating systems. Error Messages : Frequent error messages during app usage.

: Frequent error messages during app usage. Syncing Problems : Issues with data synchronization between devices or services.

: Issues with data synchronization between devices or services. Security Concerns: User apprehensions about data security or privacy within the app.

The botched app update severely damaged Sonos's reputation. The situation got so bad that the company considered restoring the old app to please users, but Spence stated that re-releasing the old version wasn't possible.

Since then, Sonos has released several updates and bug fixes, restoring some of the missing features, but the damage has already been done, with the most recent reviews on the app in the Google Play Store being one-star ratings.

With Spence leaving, Sonos is searching for a new leader, but for now, Tom Conrad is serving as the interim CEO. Conrad's LinkedIn bio reads:

As the CTO and co-creator of Pandora, I spent 10 years leading the teams responsible for its product design, software engineering, and technical operations. As the VP of Product at Snapchat, I led the design and consumer product teams that delivered Snapchat Memories, Snapchat Map, Snapchat Group Chat, and Spectacles. At Quibi, I was the Chief Product Officer and helped build the team and product from scratch.

Spence isn't the only tech CEO to step down recently. You may have heard that Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger left the company in December, with David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus now serving as the interim co-CEOs.