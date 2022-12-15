Microsoft announces major Skype redesign with more 'delightful and fun' experience

Five years ago, Microsoft attempted to give Skype users a breath of fresh air by redesigning the app across the platforms. Customers were unhappy with Microsoft trying to modernize Skype with questionable UI and uncalled features (you want stories in Skype?), so they forced the company to undo the damage and return to the drawing board. Now Microsoft is ready to rejuvenate Skype once again.

The company says it has redesigned the Skype experience to be "more delightful and fun." The app now features a brand-new interface with fresh illustrations, new emoticons, better performance, and reliability improvements. You will even spot the iconic clouds from "the good old days" of Skype. Overall, Microsoft wants to keep its messenger familiar, fresh, and modern, so users should not be shocked or feel lost after installing the update.

Skype on mobile devices now features improved colorful themes with more prominent and vibrant colors throughout the app and enhanced accessibility. You will also find recognizable Skype elements, such as clouds and animated emoticons.

It is not all UI and graphics. Skype for iOS and Android has received the same new calling experience Microsoft added to desktops last year. Users can pick the light theme for calling, select backgrounds for participants without video, and enjoy better controls during video calls. Microsoft also promises technical improvements that ensure any video call performs well and remains stable no matter how many people participate (Skype supports up to 100 people per call).

Finally, the redesigned Skype offers a new "Today" tab with personalized articles and news stories from "trusted sources all over the world." Users can read and share those stories without signing up for a subscription.

You can read more about the latest improvements for Skype, including the new TruVoice real-time translation feature, in the official blog.