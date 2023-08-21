Microsoft is trying to fix a Skype bug that's sending lots of push notifications

Skype has issued an apology after a bug caused some users to receive a flood of repeated push notifications over the past few days. The issue is believed to have initially affected a small number of users and was caused by a glitch in the app that resulted in multiple notifications being sent for the same message.

Since last week, users have reportedly received repeated notifications about chats and new features. For example, one user tweeted that they received an hourly notification about Skype's video chat feature. Some users have also reported receiving a flood of notifications, sometimes up to 10 times for a single new message.

In a statement today, Skype apologized for the problem and said, "We are aware of this issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible. We will update you on the progress and when the fix is in place." However, it is not clear what platforms or versions are affected by this issue.

Hello Skypers, we apologize for the repeated push notifications you may have received in the past few days. We are aware of this issue and are actively working to resolve it as soon as possible. We will update you on the progress and when the fix is in place. — Skype (@Skype) August 21, 2023

In the meantime, affected users can minimize notifications by going into the app's settings. You can also go to the Notifications panel to turn off notifications completely. In there, notifications for messages, features (Tips and Tricks), reactions, and more can be turned off. This will disable notifications until a permanent fix is implemented.

While we are on the topic of Skype, in case you missed it,, last week, Microsoft pushed Skype Preview version 8.103.76.101. It brought drag-and-drop enhancements, performance uplifts for the GIF picker, and general stability improvements to the app. The Preview version is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux.​