The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out in May 2023

Three years after Nintendo announced a sequel to the wildly popular action-adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, during the Direct showcase today, the company finally attached a name and a release date to the project. It now touts the name The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. watch the latest gameplay trailer from today's Direct above.

As previous trailers have shown off, Link takes to the air in this entry to explore floating islands, expanding upon Breath of the Wild's massive lands of Hyrule. Our protagonist is also shown off riding a stone glider of sorts, which will possibly be arriving as a new powerup, or simply a transportation system for reaching new areas.

The game will bring brand-new abilities for Link, including time-based powers and some sort of phasing feature, even better Sheikah technology-based weaponry, new and improved enemies, and more features that are yet to be shown.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch systems. While the studio's original plans had the launch coming in 2022, a hefty delay hit the title earlier this year.