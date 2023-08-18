Skype Preview gets another update with drag and drop, GIF, and stability improvements

Earlier this week, Microsoft released an update for Skype Preview, bringing auto-download support and other improvements for testing before the public release. Now, another update is available—developers pushed version 8.103.76.101 with drag and drop enhancements, performance uplifts for the GIF picker, and general stability improvements.

What is new in Skype Preview version 8.103.76.101?

Here is the changelog Microsoft posted on the official forum:

Drag & Drop Enhancements in Skype! Have you ever wished you could just drag and drop texts or links directly into Skype's message panel? Well, now you can, because Skype has leveled up! Now, effortlessly drag and drop texts or links directly into the message panel for quick edits and sending on Skype for Web on the Edge browser. Alternatively, drop them onto a conversation list, and they're saved as a handy draft. Modeled after our Android's direct share function, these items will neatly append at the end of your current draft, optimizing your chat experience. Enjoy! Performance Improvements for GIF Picker in Skype! We've heard you, and we're on it! We've focused on enhancing the performance and loading speeds of the GIF picker on Skype for iOS & Android. Our Engineering team has dived deep, employing cutting-edge optimization techniques to ensure a smoother experience for you and even better performance insights in the future. Users previously experienced some hiccups, especially when searching, but with these updates, those days are in the rearview. Dive in and experience the speed! Stability improvements & Bug fixes: Skype was using excessive CPU while in an idle state, on Mac

Endless loading when adding a new card for Skype Number purchases on Web

The "back arrow" delay during call setup to avoid accidental profile menu access on Android

Skype Preview is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. You can sign up for the program on the official website.