Snapchat is adding new AI features including a lens that makes you look old

Snapchat is trying to get more people to try out its social networking app by adding some new AI features. In a blog post today, it revealed that it will be adding new AI-based lenses for users who want to take selfies. One of them will even show you how you look when you get older.

The company also announced that its Memories feature will be adding AI functions. The blog post stated:

With a swipe up from the Camera, Snapchatters can view Memories in full screen, and see collages and video mashups of their favorites. And now, for Snapchat+ subscribers, AI will even act as a personal creative director adding captions and Lenses to Memories, giving them a whole new spin. Subscribers will also see totally new AI Snaps to share with friends.

Snapchat's My AI chatbot, which first launched in February 2023, is getting some new features as well. The blog post stated that My AI will now offer users a way to take a look at Snaps of certain items and reveal info from those images. That includes a way for My AI to "interpret Snaps of complex parking signs, translate menus in a foreign language, or help identify unique plants."

Other new features that are rolling out to Snapchat include showing the local time zones when you are texting someone in chat, along with Snap Mail, which lets you send a message to someone if they are not around in chat at the time. Snapchat also says that it has some unnamed improvements for when users make HD video calls,

Finally, Snapchat is adding some new digital items for your Bitmoji avatar. That includes the new Snap-yellow Crocs that are launching today, and some new virtual bags from high-end retailers like Prada and Miu Miu that will become available sometime in the near future.