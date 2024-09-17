Samsung opens pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S10 Series in India

Samsung India fans can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series. While Samsung hasn't officially confirmed that the pre-reservations are for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, the banner reads "New Galaxy Tab," with the tagline "Galaxy AI is here." Also, saving the banner reveals the filename "TabS10_main_header_desktop_1440x640_up1," confirming the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Interested customers can pre-reserve the new Galaxy Tab for INR 1,000 (roughly $12) on the official website as well as from Amazon India, Flipkart, and other partner platforms. A graphic on the website shows a tablet with a S-Pen and a display notch, suggesting it could be the rumored Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have been previously leaked, giving us all the details about the upcoming top-of-the-line Android tablet from Samsung.

On pre-reserving the new Galaxy tablet, users will get a 45W fast charger for free worth INR 3,499 (roughly $42). This means that the upcoming tablets support 45W fast charging, which corroborates a previous leak. Here are the pre-reservation perks users will get:

You will receive an e-voucher worth ₹ 3499 (“E-voucher”).

This E-voucher can be redeemed at the time of pre-booking on Samsung Shop (i.e. Samsung.com/in or Samsung Shop App) only on eligible add-on product.

This benefit will only be availed once main product (i.e. next Galaxy) is added in cart and this e-voucher is applied at checkout.

The amount, ₹ 1000 paid to Pre-reserve your next Galaxy would be adjusted against the purchase value of the Eligible Device (i.e. next Galaxy).

The user cannot add multiple eligible add-on products in a single cart.

Besides, users will also get an S-Pen inside the box, which according to the graphics, suggests that will be bundled with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra only. However, the website also lists S-Pen as an inbox item as a pre-reservation perk.

The website also has a countdown timer that's currently on seven days, 11 hours 48 minutes, and some seconds, which only hints that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will debut on September 25. This year, the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model has been reportedly scrapped, and we will only get the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablets, likely powered by MediaTek processors.