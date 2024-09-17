Respawn is working on the final chapter of the Star Wars Jedi trilogy, EA confirms

Cal Kestis is coming back for a round three of Star Wars Jedi. During its latest Investor Day live presentation today, September 18, EA's Entertainment and Technology president Laura Miele confirmed that the third entry in the popular franchise is now in development.

While speaking on the success of the series, Miele said that "Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

This is not the first time that a mention of a third game has surfaced either. Cameron Monaghan, the actor who portrays Cal Kestis in the games, in both likeness and voice, let it slip last year that he is already involved in the making of a new Star Wars Jedi. entry.

It was also confirmed today that the franchise has so far been played by over 40 million fans.

“We have delivered some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all-time, with over $5 billion in net bookings,” Miele said. “This impressive track record includes of course the Star Wars Jedi games, where over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi."

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the series began with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019, offering an action experience set a few years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, arrived in 2023 for current-gen platforms (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC), with a last-gen release (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) landing just today, September 17.

While the title has been positively received for its story and combat, major performance issues have been present since its launch. A brand-new update to the PC version landed just last week, and it removed Denuvo DRM while also improving performance.